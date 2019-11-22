Groundbreaking ceremony held for new fire Station #20

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Fire and emergency management welcomed a brand-new station called Station #20 off of old Highway 1 in Hephzibah.
On Thursday, they held their groundbreaking ceremony along with other city leaders. Station #20 will hold 12 firefighters along with a new engine. Fire crews will be managing the entire area of South Augusta which includes Fort Gordon, mutual aid and the outside area of gate five.
“A fire station can bring a meeting place to a neighborhood, a reference place around the street where the fire station is. It gives them something that they can somewhat claim as their own,” Chief Christopher James of the Augusta Fire Department said.
Fire officials tell us that the area in which the new station is being built in is a growing community and is in need of a new fire department.
