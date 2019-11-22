$324,448 Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket sold in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Someone’s Christmas list, may have just gotten longer, according to the Georgia Lottery Corporation, one Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket for $324,448 for the Nov. 21 drawing was sold in Augusta.
The corporation says, the ticket was purchased at Murphy USA at 3334 Wrightsboro Rd. The winning numbers were: 15-19-24-39-40.
The winner claimed the prize on Friday, Nov. 22.
Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents also can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.
