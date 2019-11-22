$324,448 Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket sold in Augusta

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $21.3 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.