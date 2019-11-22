Car chase leads to arrest of armed robbery suspect in Burke County

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Thursday, Nov. 21, after a car chase ended in Hephzibah. One of the two was wanted for armed robbery.
Crime Suppression Deputies spotted 19-year-old Shelby Self driving a vehicle on Four Points Rd. without a seat belt. The deputies attempted to do a traffic stop. That’s when they say Self sped up and led them on a chase. After driving across four lanes of traffic and running a stop sign at Hwy. 25, the chase continued onto East Four Points Rd. and Story Mill Rd.
According to deputies, once on Story Mill Rd., a road patrol deputy tried to stop Self, but she ran them off the road and continued into Richmond County. The chase finally ended at a house on Story Mill Rd. Self and her passenger, Tylan Lee, both reportedly fled the vehicle.
A foot pursuit was then underway involving Burke County deputies, a K9, and the Hephzibah Police Department. Lee was found hiding in the backseat of a vacant car on Patillier Rd. After a warrant check was ran, it was found that Lee was wanted in Richmond County for an outstanding armed robbery warrant. He was taken into custody for that warrant at the Burke County Detention Center and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was notified.
Self was also taken to the Burke County Detention Center for: not wearing a seat belt, driving with no insurance, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police, as well as, a shoplifting charge in Richmond County.
