Aiken County crash claims one life

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash that claimed one man’s life.
Officials say 30-year-old Richard C. Vaz of North Augusta was pronounced dead Friday, Nov. 22, at 12:41 p.m. at Augusta University Medical Center. Vaz was involved in a two vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Pine Log Rd. and Piney Heights Rd. in Warrenville.
Vaz was traveling on Piney Heights Rd. and turned north onto Pine Log Rd. before he crashed into a cement truck that was traveling south. Vaz died of blunt force injuries. Toxicology results are pending.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.