A Touch Warmer with Sun and Clouds

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After another chilly start this morning, it will turn out to be a rather beautiful November day. A few more clouds drift in this afternoon, but high temperatures will be near average in the upper 60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool. Low temperatures settle in the low 40s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy ahead of the next storm system that slides in this weekend. High temperatures will be a touch warmer in the low 70s and a few sprinkles are possible Friday evening. Showers spread into the CSRA Saturday afternoon with a passing cold front and move out early Sunday. Much of the day Sunday will be improved with lots of sunshine.