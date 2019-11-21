A Touch Warmer with Sun and Clouds

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After another chilly start this morning, it will turn out to be a rather beautiful November day. A few more clouds drift in this afternoon, but high temperatures will be near average in the upper 60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool. Low temperatures settle in the low 40s. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy ahead of the next storm system that slides in this weekend. High temperatures will be a touch warmer in the low 70s and a few sprinkles are possible Friday evening. Showers spread into the CSRA Saturday afternoon with a passing cold front and move out early Sunday. Much of the day Sunday will be improved with lots of sunshine.
Fair conditions continue into the start of the workweek. Showers are possible Wednesday, the busiest travel day of the year, ahead of Thanksgiving.
TODAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. HIGH: 68
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 43
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, few evening sprinkles. HIGH: 70
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.