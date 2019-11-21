Support pours in to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office after narcotics investigator is killed

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The law enforcement community supports people who wear the badge.
“In situations like this we all feel like we’re family," said Burke County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Randall Norman.
When tragedy struck the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night, condolences and encouragement poured in and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office was right there, too.
“Some coworkers that we actually work with now we couldn’t get in contact with, because they were already at the hospital. They were there meeting family, they were there consoling their other brothers and sisters that work with Richmond County,” said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree.
Sheriff Roundtree said all of the support has been overwhelming. It comes from mayor Hardie Davis, Augusta Fire Rescue and multiple agencies.
“I’ve received at least three dozen calls from law enforcement chiefs. I received a call from Governor Kemp this morning at 8:03. He called and spoke to it. ASACS in Atlanta," said Sheriff Roundtree in a news conference.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency on this case. Their data shows this is the third deadly officer-involved shooting in the state this year.
“It’s unfortunate that he came to work not knowing that today was going to be the day that he was going to be involved in a situation and that his family will forever be impacted," Lt. Norman said.
This is a reminder of the mortality and sacrifice of this career.
