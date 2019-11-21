Sheriff Roundtree on crime reduction efforts near Augusta Mart

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - FOX 54 is learning more information about an officer-involved shooting from Tuesday night that left Richmond County Inv. Cecil Ridley dead.
The Sheriff’s Office tells us Alvin Hester, Jr., the man accused of shooting and killing Ridley, had three firearms and narcotics on him during the shooting at Martin Luther King Blvd. and 12th St. The sheriff’s office has said the area is a hot spot for criminal activity. FOX 54 talked with Sheriff Richard Roundtree one-on-one about their efforts to reduce crime in the area.
The sheriff told us since the early 90′s there’s been a lot of criminal activity around Augusta Mart. He said over time they’ve worked to reduce crime, but they still have a ways to go. “Will we be back out again after we lay him to rest? Absolutely.”
Inv. Ridley was conducting a proactive patrol when he was killed. It’s an initiative by the sheriff to reduce gun violence. He says this incident will not stop them. They will continue to patrol that area. “We’ve seen the success rate. Prior to this incident, in ’15 we’ve gotten over 50 guns off the street and narcotics and felony arrest.”
So what is the future for that area where Augusta Mart is located along 12th St.? “More the same. We are going to target areas where we see a high concentration of gun related or drug activity and crime. And if it continues that way we continue to patrol it aggressively. Hopefully we can reduce it to that fact that we can move on to another area,” said Sheriff Roundtree.
He told FOX 54 that Augusta Mart has excellent surveillance cameras, and in this case GBI was able to use the footage for the investigation.
