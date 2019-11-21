Santa’s Helper Program has the Grovetown community coming together to help make Christmas easier for families in need

GROVETOWN, GA. (WFXG) -A Grovetown mother of ten started her own organization to help make the holidays a little easier for families in need. Her program, Santa’s Helpers, has the Grovetown community coming together to support each other.
Through this program, volunteers metaphorically adopt a family that cannot afford to put Christmas presents under the tree. For Deena Youngblood, It started as a dream to carry on her grandmother’s legacy. Youngblood says, “I was raised by a grandmother that gave and she said always give your very best and it just makes me really happy to see other people happy, especially at the holidays.”
She founded the non-profit organization, Ms. Myrt’s House and has been running the Santa’s Helpers Program for about three years. Now, with the support of the community, it has grown into an organization that makes a difference.
Jennifer Thomas, a volunteer for Santa’s Helpers says, “It wasn’t that long ago that we were in a tough financial situation and we know how hard it is to make Christmas enjoyable.” She says it touched her heart when her past community came together to help her family when they needed it. Now, she helps others as much as she can.
This year, Santa’s Helpers set a big goal. Through donations, they are working to provide Christmas presents to 90 children in need, however, they won’t stop there, Youngblood says. She wants to bring presents and joy to as many families as possible this Christmas.
