Richmond County sheriff addresses allegations made against Ridley

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responses to some of the comments that are floating around on social media about Inv. Cecil Ridley’s integrity on the job.
Inv. Ridley was shot and killed on Tuesday night while conducting a proactive patrol near the Augusta Mart. Sheriff Richard Roundtree says Inv. Ridley was one of his lead investigators. He was even in line for a new leadership position within the department.
The sheriff spoke highly of Ridley, but said he knows there are some out there who are questioning Ridley’s commitment to the law.
We asked the Sheriff if he seen the comments made online that question Ridleys integrity while he was on the job. “No I haven’t seen a whole lot of them. Like I said, since knowing him, he’s had complaints but most of those complaints have been from drug dealers,” said Sheriff Roundtree.
Many comments online accuse and question Inv. Ridley’s ethics on the job. FOX 54 asked the sheriff about Inv. Ridley’s employment history and he told us that Ridley left the Richmond County Sheriffs Office after serving for 11 years and returned in 2013.
“When he came back, he had to pass a background check, a polygraph. So all these things that people may be saying would have been highlighted or we would have saw it or it would have been some type of internal investigation which we have nothing on file.”
The sheriffs said regardless of how someone feels about Ridley as a person, he made the ultimate sacrifice for those he didn’t know in order to keep the community safe.
