Remembering Investigator Cecil Ridley: A Metro Atlanta man remembers Augusta’s fallen officer

(WFXG) - Meet Bobby Howard, Bobby resides in Snellville, Ga and for the past three years he has had a memorial in the front of his yard to honor officers who are killed in the line of duty, nation-wide.
Howard turns on the lights every time an officer is killed in the line of duty, regardless of where the officer is from. On Nov. 18, Howard turned the lights on for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigator Cecil Ridley, Ridely was killed by gun fire during a routine patrol.
Howard tells FOX 54 that this is the 108 time this year the memorial lights will remain on for 48 hours in memory of a fallen officer.
The sign reads, “When these lights are on...it means that another member of the Law Enforcement community has lost their life in the line of duty. This light will stay on for 48 hours as a reminder to all that no matter where you are in this country, the people that are committed “To Protect and Serve” are doing the job they were called to do. I stand with thousands of others supporting Men and Woman in blue who do this job daily without hesitation. Thank you.”
