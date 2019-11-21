Remembering Investigator Cecil Ridley: A Metro Atlanta man remembers Augusta’s fallen officer

The sign reads, “When these lights are on...it means that another member of the Law Enforcement community has lost their life in the line of duty. This light will stay on for 48 hours as a reminder to all that no matter where you are in this country, the people that are committed “To Protect and Serve” are doing the job they were called to do. I stand with thousands of others supporting Men and Woman in blue who do this job daily without hesitation. Thank you.”