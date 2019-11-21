“Operation Handwarmer” sends a special gift to troops

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Some Columbia County elementary schoolers are sending a “musical Christmas card” to troops overseas. It’s all part of “Operation Handwarmer”. It’s an effort to send care packages to service members who are overseas during the holidays.
Some may say it’s too early for Christmas carols, but at Steven’s Creek Elementary School, these second graders are singing for a cause. “It’s like a big Christmas card with love,” said Burt Sappenfield, “Operation Handwarmer” coordinator.
Hundreds of U.S. troops stationed overseas will get the chance to listen to the musical Christmas card as part of a care package sent with “Operation Handwarmer”.
“We’ll send these out to the troops. We’ve got about 2,000 in Europe, and we will be sending them to troops in Afghanistan, Iran and places like that overseas,” said Sappenfield.
In addition to the musical performance, they’ll be opening a package filled with non-perishable food items and hand warmers, just in time for Christmas. “It really touches the heart to get something like this,” Sappenfield adds.
Immediately, our service members will know that countless community members made it possible for them to receive these packages.
Sappenfield said, “It’s a great cause and we have so many people in the CSRA that are helping us out.” He says there are 12 drop off locations across the CSRA, and he has more people asking how to donate every day. “Too many times now, we forget about our troops, so this is a way to let them know we appreciate what they’re doing fighting for the freedom of our country.”
You can find a full list of items being collected here.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.