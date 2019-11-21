New technology protects military dogs from hearing loss

(WFXG) - The U.S. Army could be getting new equipment for military dogs, thanks to an innovations program.
A company named Zeteo was issued a grant to create a device named “CAPS” (Canine Auditory Protection System), the device is designed to protect the dog’s ears from loud noises during transport and combat.
Officials from the U.S. Arm say, “Even a short helicopter flight can affect a dog’s hearing.”
If a dog’s hearing becomes impaired, it could be enough the prevent the dog from hearing proper commands, which in short could compromise a mission.
Check out these cool CAPS!
