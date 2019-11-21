New technology protects military dogs from hearing loss

By Mikaela Thomas | November 21, 2019 at 8:13 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 8:13 AM

(WFXG) - The U.S. Army could be getting new equipment for military dogs, thanks to an innovations program.

A company named Zeteo was issued a grant to create a device named “CAPS” (Canine Auditory Protection System), the device is designed to protect the dog’s ears from loud noises during transport and combat.

Officials from the U.S. Arm say, “Even a short helicopter flight can affect a dog’s hearing.”

If a dog’s hearing becomes impaired, it could be enough the prevent the dog from hearing proper commands, which in short could compromise a mission.

