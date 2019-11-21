Local youth travel football team wins AYF Regionals, seeking community’s help to win National Championship

(WFXG) - A local youth travel football team are champions after traveling to Sanford, Florida to compete in the American Youth Football Regional tournament, the tournament consisted of teams from 5 different states.
CRTGB (Columbia Richmond Thomson Georgia Bulldogs) is a traveling, youth football team that is well known in the CSRA for winning conference championships. The CRTGB team consists of 11 and 12-year-old players. The team will now have a chance to appear in the National AYF Championship game in Kissimmee, Florida during Dec, 7 through Dec. 13.
Coaches tell FOX 54 that at this time CRTGB has no sponsors and is seeking the community’s help with traveling expenses needed to get the team to Kissimmee for the championship tournament.
Anyone interested in helping, click here for more information.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.