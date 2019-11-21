H54K: Malachai Stokes

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Malachi Stokes is a senior at Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School. He’s made has mark and will definitely leave a legacy as a student mentor helping to bring up the next generation of Tiger.
Aside from the mentoring younger students, Stokes belongs to a myriad of academic organizations and is also an accomplished musician. He says being a musician is most rewarding because it’s a family tradition.
This determined 17-year-old will be sure to keep his parents proud as he has plenty of plans after graduation. Stokes wants to be a Math Teacher, Computer Engineer and continue performing on the trumpet.
This week’s H54K, representing Richmond County Technical Magnet School’s class of 2020, Malachi Stokes is ready for the world!
