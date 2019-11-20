Georgia Cyber Center opens “Star Wars” themed field office

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The force is strong at the Georgia Cyber Center, as Tatooine held its grand opening Wednesday, Nov. 20.
The “Star Wars” themed office is the first ever field office for the department of defense digital defense service. The secretary of defense established the DDS in 2015 to help modern technology strengthen national defense systems.
The office currently has 15 employees that range from engineers to software developers and product managers. The space is large enough to hold as many as 50 employees.
“We are recruiting. We’re hiring. We want Augusta civilians to join our team of nerds and be part of the mission with us,” said Defense Digital Service Communications Director Rachel Breitfeller.
Breitfeller says they hope to hire enough people to reach max capacity within the next year.
