FOX 54′s Masked Singer Giveaway winner revealed

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Congratulations to Erica Samuels for winning our FOX 54’s Masked Singer Giveaway.
Samuels will be attending the Fantasia concert featuring Robin Thicke, which is a part of their Sketchbook Tour. The Masked Singer Giveaway includes four VIP tickets, a swag bag and a chance to meet Robin Thicke in person.
Samuels tells us that this opportunity wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for her sister who encouraged her to enter the contest.
“I moved to Augusta about a year ago, so with my sister winning, this is just a reason for me to stay in Augusta,” said sister Wanda Gothie.
The concert will be held Thursday night at the James Brown Arena.
