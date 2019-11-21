Family of local 12-year-old on kidney waiting list working to raise $40,000

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A local 12-year-old who is on a waiting list for a kidney transplant needs your help. His family is trying to raise $40,000 for expenses expected to come with the procedure.
“We’re actually working with an organization called the Children’s Organ Transplant Association and they set that goal for us just to help fund medical treatment the insurance may not cover. Also, for my husband and I’s income when we’re going to be home with him, to supplement that. And also, we’re looking for living donors. It will also help costs for treatment that they may not get with Blake’s insurance. Things like their lost wages, meals, travel, lodging, things like that. So, it’s very important that we raise those funds to cover the cost of those things," explained Blake’s mom Lindsay Washington.
Lindsay Washington said her son was born with chronic renal disease. Now, his kidneys are shrinking, but a transplant can help extend his life. Blake is on the UNOS registry for a living or deceased donor.
“If we find a living donor, kidneys last a little bit longer than a deceased donor. Deceased donor kidneys usually last 10 to 15 years. Living donor lasts maybe 15 to 20. So, he may have another transplant in his life, as well,” Washington said.
Washington said it’s important he gets a kidney transplant to avoid dialysis.
“He is a happy child. He enjoys school. He is able to participate in day-to-day activities. He’s very tired a lot of the time, so he requires a lot of naps, a lot of doctors appointments that pull him away from school. Therapies and things like that, so we’re looking forward to him having a normal childhood after this,” said Washington.
Blake is a 7th grader at SAIL in Evans. His family said the teachers and school is an integral part of his life.
The Washingtons currently rely on the support of their family and friends, said they’re grateful for the community support they’ve already gotten. They plan to organize fundraisers, like a ‘A Parent’s Night Out’ and a barbecue butt sale, in the future for additional donations.
So far, eight people have helped the Washingtons raise $1,450. You can help by donating to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association and you can follow Blake’s Kidney Journey on Facebook.
