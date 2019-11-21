Community wants unity after officer-involved shooting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - FOX 54 spoke to community members around Martin Luther King Blvd. about the effect Tuesday night’s officer-involved shooting had on the area. The one thing they had in common is wanting unity after the incident.
“We have to do something rather than talk. We have to make some efforts,” said community activist Gary Willington.
It’s those like Willington who strive to create peace in efforts to decrease violence within the community. “Keep the intensity high. These babies are being born in this realm, and as long as we in this earth realm with them we have a responsibility,” he said.
Just after he heard the news about the officer-involved shooting Tuesday, it only made him want to stand up. “This is an opportunity time. Not because of the tragedy, but because of the polarization within the community that’s taken place because of it and if we don’t do something you’re going to see more,” said Willington.
He tells FOX 54 that this is a time where the community and law enforcement are supposed to come together to avoid tragedies like this in the future. “It’s going to get into a chaotic situation where you’re going to see Marshall Law and that’s not something anybody wants. But it’s coming if you keep seeing police and youth confrontation.”
He’s not the only one. There are others in the area who also strive for unity. “We have to stick together and be whole. We are a good community, it ain’t what they think it is. We all have to stick together and be family,” said a community member.
