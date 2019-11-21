Coffee-Mate launching Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Funfetti Creamers

(WFXG) - Coffee-Mate is giving you a reason to get your mornings started with coffee that tastes like Cinnamon Toast Crunch or a Funfetti birthday cake.
The coffee creamer company is introducing two new creamer flavors that are set to hit the shelves in January 2020.
Last year the brand combined with The Cheesecake Factory and created a Home Strawberry Cheesecake Creamer.
Both of Coffee-Mate new flavors are set to hit stores nationwide in January for $3.99 and will be available in 32 oz. bottles.
