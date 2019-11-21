BCSO: Increased deputy presence is causing drivers to slow down on River Road

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Offices says increased patrols along River Rd. significantly reduced speeding in that area. A recent study shows a 50% increase in drivers going the speed limit.
The sheriff’s office is able to track that data with speed and vehicle count data boxes hidden along the road. They say 30,000 vehicles passed their data collection boxes over a period of 10 days.
“If you are pulled over for speeding in those areas, you do get a citation. As a matter of fact, if you are speeding, following too closely or distracted driving. you will get a ticket. Officers’ warning discretion has been removed for those three offenses in that area in order to save lives,” said Burke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard.
The sheriff’s office stepped up patrols in that area with the help of a $500,000 grant that will be distributed over two years. More deputies and signage is planned for that stretch of road.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.