Augusta Commission addresses safety concerns at Fleming Park

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -The Augusta Commission is making money for Fleming Park a top priority after Melquan Robinson was electrocuted by a fence there last year. The commission unanimously decided to dedicate $1 million to Fleming to revamp the ball park. The money comes from special purpose local option sales tax or (SPLOST) funds.
The money will go toward taking the fence out, removing all electrical in the area and making it a more open multipurpose field. They’re also considering adding a walking track and pavilion. The goal is to get started on the project as soon as possible. Eventually, they want to elevate the park even more once more funds come in but first they’d like to seek community input.
The commission also approved to allocate $1.5 million for safety improvements across all city parks and recreation facilities so Fleming Park will see some improvements as a result of that money as well.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.