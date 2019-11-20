Sweaters and Sunshine Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - After a crisp and chilly start, temperatures will warm to the mid-60s this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy. High pressure settles into the region and fair conditions will continue through the rest of the workweek. Temperatures inch up a few degrees each day, reaching the upper 60s to low 70s. Clouds build into the CSRA Friday ahead of our next weather maker. A cold front will slide across the area on Saturday. Scattered showers move in by the morning and pick up in coverage by the afternoon. Sunshine quickly settles back in on Sunday and sticks around to start next week.