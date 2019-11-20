Overnight shooting in Aiken County injures one, search underway for suspect

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting from Nov. 19, that left one person injured. (Source: WALB)
By Mikaela Thomas | November 20, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting from Nov. 19, that left one person injured.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 1:06 a.m. at 157 Weaver St. Law officials say the victim suffered three gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX 54 the suspect is allegedly a male with a mask on.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says the victim is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

