Overnight shooting in Aiken County injures one, search underway for suspect

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting from Nov. 19, that left one person injured.
According to authorities, the incident occurred around 1:06 a.m. at 157 Weaver St. Law officials say the victim suffered three gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.
The sheriff’s office tells FOX 54 the suspect is allegedly a male with a mask on.
At this time, the sheriff’s office says the victim is listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.