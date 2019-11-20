A new fire station coming to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - North Augusta is one step closer to having a new fire station on Martintown Rd.
City council gave the city administrator the green light to file the application for re-zoning at last night’s meeting. This comes after the City purchased the property at 311 Martintown Rd. back in August.
Now that the sale has closed, the City is moving forward with the next steps. However, there will be at least one public meeting before the planning commission votes on the re-zoning request.
