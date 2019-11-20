Goodwill of Middle Georgia recognized as neighborhood champions

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA have been recognized for boosting economic mobility.
The organization was honored as one of Bank of America’s 2019 neighborhood champions. This award comes with a $50,000 grant that will help with career readiness across the CSRA. Just last year, over 17,000 people came through the Goodwill career centers in our area looking for work, with 6,500 people being placed in jobs.
Now with the grant money, Goodwill says its hopes to take the program to the next level. “It’s exciting to be able to have another infusion of dollars that helps us grow capacity and capability to lift more people out of poverty onto new career paths,” said James K. Stiff with Goodwill Industries of the CSRA.
This is the first year Bank of America has acknowledged neighborhood champions. Goodwill of Middle Georgia and the CSRA joins 91 other organizations nationwide who received the award.
