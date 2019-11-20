GBI secures warrants for officer-involved shooting suspect

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The GBI has secured warrants for the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that killed Inv. Cecil Ridley Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Alvin Hester, Jr. has warrants for: murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. All of the warrants have been filed with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX 54 also dug into Hester’s criminal past and found that he pleaded guilty to three felony charges including possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2017, burglary in 2016 and shoplifting in 2013.
