More details released as GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Richmond County

State officials say that preliminary information indicated that Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was conducting routine patrol in the area of 1713 MLK Blvd. While at the location, officers encountered several individuals outside of the Augusta Mart store. At that time, the suspect, 24-year-old Alvin Theodore Hester Jr., went inside of the store and an officer approached him inside of the store.