More details released as GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The GBI released a press release regarding the officer involved shooting in Richmond County that left 51-year-old Investigator Cecil Ridley dead and a suspect in the hospital.
State officials say that preliminary information indicated that Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was conducting routine patrol in the area of 1713 MLK Blvd. While at the location, officers encountered several individuals outside of the Augusta Mart store. At that time, the suspect, 24-year-old Alvin Theodore Hester Jr., went inside of the store and an officer approached him inside of the store.
Hester then attempted to leave the store when Investigator Ridley was entering the store. As Hester began to approach Ridley, the GBI says Hester shot Ridley while inside the store. Other officers returned fire inside the store.
Hester then leaves the store and makes his way to the parking lot where he encountered another officer and then raised his gun. The GBI says both Richmond County Officers struck Hester.
The GBI also states, Hester was taken the local hospital for his injuries and charges against Hester are forthcoming.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Richmond County District Attorney for review.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.