Flags on city buildings and grounds to be flown at half-staff today

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Mayor Hardie Davis gave an executive order Wednesday, Nov. 20, for all flags on city buildings and grounds to be flown at half-staff in respect for Inv. Cecil Ridley who died Tuesday night in a shooting at Augusta Mart on Martin Luther King Blvd.
Inv. Ridley’s family and friends, along with the City of Augusta, are mourning his loss. He served over a decade in law enforcement and was most recently a narcotics investigator.
The American flag and the Georgia state flag will be flown at half-staff from Wednesday until sunset on the day of the celebration of life ceremony.
