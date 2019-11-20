Commissioners want answers from Coliseum Authority board members about James Brown Arena sign fallout

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Last week, a change to the sign outside the James Brown Arena that didn’t include the late singer’s name caused a stir in the community and that carried over into Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Commissioner Marion Williams led a heated discussion and other people echoed his disappointment. The commissioner said he began investigating the matter when he received a call from Brown’s daughter, Deanna Brown Thomas after she noticed the new sign.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, he brought up getting rid of Coliseum Authority board members.
“We appoint people on that board, we expect them to bring information back. We expect them to look out for the commissioners who put them in office because we’ve got constituents that we’ve got to look out for. So when we don’t know what’s going on, it’s a surprise to constituents and its a surprise to us. So hopefully they know that we’re serious about this," Williams said.
Commissioners said they want an official response from the Coliseum Authority on what happened. They invited all the board members to join them in next week’s committee meeting to explain why no one knew about the name omission on the sign.
