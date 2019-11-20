Commissioners vote to discuss downtown parking management plan in committee meeting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta-Richmond County commissioners discussed the future of parking in the downtown area. They decided not to adopt a parking management plan for now. Right now the engineering and legal departments are working out issues.
Mayor Hardie Davis said he’s disappointed that there’s a lot of talk but no action on the downtown parking management system.
“Currently what you see happening with all of the growth is that people come downtown and we camp out. we want to create the opportunity for businesses to thrive in our city. so that’s why it’s so important for us to move forward," said Mayor Hardie Davis.
In Tuesday’s meeting, a representative from the engineering department said the contract is not complete yet. Commissioners were supposed to vote to adopt SP+'s parking plan, adopt a contract and an ordinance. Instead, they decided to discuss all three items in next week’s committee meeting.
“Want to make sure the contract is in place, the ordinance had been revised and it was a plan that would line up with the contract. Right now we don’t know those things, those parts are moving right now," said Commissioner Ben Hasan.
Mayor Davis stressed the need for consistency in implementation and approach when it comes to certain things, like max parking on side streets and whether or not people should pay to park on Saturdays. He said the changes that need to be made are minor and told FOX 54 he fully anticipates parking will be implemented by the end of this year.
