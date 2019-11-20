Burke County Sheriff’s Office issues statement in regards to death of Richmond County Officer

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Law enforcement from the entire CSRA showed their deepest condolences Tuesday night after Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ridley’s death.
Burke County Chie Deputy Lewis Blanchard told FOX 54, “deputies immediately went to the local hospital once they heard about the shooting because many of the deputies in Burke County worked with Ridley for years"
Blanchard also said, “Anytime an officer’s life is taken such as this, it hits everyone in law enforcement hard; an attack on a law enforcement officer is an attack on society as a whole.”
