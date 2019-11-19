9th Annual Feed the Community scheduled for Nov. 26

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The 9th annual Feed the Community event is scheduled for Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at T.W. Josey High School, located in the cafeteria.
The annual event is hosted by T.W. Josey’s class of 1994, the alumni team up with other T. W. Josey Alumnus and the senior graduating class to give back to those in the community.
The event is free to the public and community members are encourages to bring their whole family. Event organizer, Shonta Bradley says that the event has increased in numbers over the past eight years and now they are preparing for thousands to fill the T.W. Josey cafeteria on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Bradley hopes that the annual event affords the graduating senior class to give back to those who are less fortunate and to give of themselves selflessly.
For more information for how you can help or attend, contact Bradley at (706) 513-9714.
