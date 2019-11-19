FOX 54 Exclusive: Parents of Columbia County teen speak on alleged sexual assault

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A Columbia County teen is facing charges for false imprisonment and sexual assault after an incident on a school bus. Eighteen-year-old Devonta Toudle is accused of holding a student against her will and sexually assaulting her while on the way home from school.
According to a report filed with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the teen said Toudle picked her up from her seat, laid her on her back, assaulted her, and did not allow her to get up until her stop.
The alleged victim’s family spoke exclusively with FOX 54′s reporter Miya Payton. They say her daughter didn’t want Toudle to get away with the assault and she wanted to encourage others to speak up as well. Many parents expect for their child to be safe going to and from school on school buses. Columbia County Schools say they have safety measures in place, but unfortunately incidents like this can happen.
“We certainly try to separate girls on one side, boys on the other as far as seating goes. Then, there’s just general bus rules and we have expectations that students are not only suppose to stay seated, keep their hands to themselves, but also the way they talk to each other, just being respectful,” explained Columbia County School Associate Superintendent Penny Jackson.
Around 19,000 Columbia County students ride buses. Jackson is aware that it can be difficult to notice disturbance with a bus carrying around 50 students. FOX 54 asked if there were school bus monitors on routes. “That’s not standard. That would be by exception unless its some of our buses that have students that may require an aid,” said Jackson.
That leaves it to the bus driver to keep their eyes on the road and on the students.
“If something gets loud, if there is an altercation on the bus, or something that is not appropriate and the bus driver is made aware of it either through hearing it or seeing it, or through it being reported, then certainly they are going to pull that bus over and respond,” explained Jackson.
I’m told by Jackson that in this case the bus driver did respond appropriately to the incident. Jackson tells FOX 54 all Columbia County Schools have an open door policy and are able to answer any questions parents may have about bus safety.
