Evans on Ice kicks off at Towne Center Park Thurday

EVANS, GA. (WFXG) - Evans on Ice begins at Evans Towne Center Park, on Thursday, November 19, until January 6, 2019. It is open every day during those dates, even on the upcoming holidays.
The event includes an expansive outdoor ice-skating rink, ice-skating lessons, private parties, weekend train rides and s’mores, occasional acoustic live music and movies in the park.
This year, Health Center Credit Union is sponsoring the train this year so rides are free for everyone on the weekends. Employees are working to spread financial literacy awareness to children in the CSRA.
Jennifer Leisey with Health Center Credit Union says, “It’s just getting people talking about it because I think money is one of the things that is still kind of taboo. You know, you don’t ask people what they make, you don’t ask people how they do their spending but if you just kind of start that conversation and start people thinking about it, it becomes less taboo."
“It’s okay to be like ‘okay, how do I ask for help? Where do I get some financial counseling or financial literacy information?’ and that’s one of our main missions is just getting l out there, getting people thinking about it and starting a plan,” she says.
