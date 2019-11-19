Early AM Sprinkles Move Out

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Clouds break up before lunchtime and the afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine. Daytime high temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overnight will be mostly clear and cool. Low temperatures settle in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tomorrow will be pleasant and sunny. Daytime temperatures will sneak up a few degrees each day, reaching the upper 60s by Thursday.
Our next weather maker arrives at the start of the weekend, with plenty of cloud cover Friday. Showers slide into the CSRA Saturday associated with a passing cold front, sunshine returns Sunday.
Hurricane Season has not ended yet, and Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed well east of the Lesser Antilles. Fortunately, this system is forecast to break up in the next few days with no impacts on land.
TODAY: Early AM sprinkles, fog. Becoming sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 64
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 41
TOMORROW: Pleasant, sunny. HIGH: 66
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.