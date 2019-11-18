Two winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Two people in the Augusta area just got richer.
According to the Georgia Lottery Corporation, two Mega Millions tickets were sold in Augusta for the Nov. 15 drawing. One ticket worth, $10,000 and one worth $20,000.
The winning numbers for the Nov. 15 Mega Millions drawing were: 12-19-34-35-68 and the Mega Ball was 20.
The two winning tickets were purchased at, Bi-Lo #5514, located at 2803 Wrightsboro Rd. for the $10,000 ticket and Circle K #4463, located at 3698 Mike Padgett Highway sold the $20,000 ticket.
Winners have not come forward to claim the prizes yet.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
