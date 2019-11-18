Sexual assault suspect arrested in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a sexual assault suspect Saturday, Nov. 16.
According to an incident report, 32-year-old Clarke Demarcus Hall is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman on Friday, Nov. 15. The report states that the victim was walking on Augusta Rd. in Warrenville when Hall asked if she needed a ride. After entering his vehicle, Hall said a sexual comment towards the victim that made her feel uncomfortable. She got out of the vehicle and walked away, but said Hall showed up at her home that night.
She opened the door and Hall pushed his way into her house, choked and physically assaulted her and then sexually assaulted her. The victim says that he placed a gun to her back and forced her into his car. He drove her to what he referred to as his “family’s land”.
Hall then chocked the victim again before sexually assaulting her inside the vehicle. He reportedly told her that she could not go back because he kidnapped her. Hall drove to a gas station on Augusta Rd. and was pumping gas when the victim was able to get out of the car and run to safety inside the gas station. She waited until police came and told them what happened.
Hall was located at his home on Railroad St. where he was found hiding in the bathroom. He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center and requested a lawyer. Hall was charged with burglary, kidnapping and sexual assault.
