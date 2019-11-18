Dr. Mac Bowman Horizon Foundation’s inaugural Golf Open raises thousands for local charities

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Folks mixed philanthropy and fun Monday, Nov. 18, on the green at West Lake Country Club to raise money for deserving organizations across the CSRA. Eighteen teams, including FOX 54′s Sydni Moore, helped raise $12,000 for Dr. Mac Bowman Horizon Foundation’s first-ever golf open, according to Dr. Mac Bowman Horizon Foundation Chief Executive Office De Pierce.
“We are about more than just giving. We become personally involved with the things that we donate to. Either with physical presence and as always, the health is the backbone of it. So, we do screenings almost everywhere that we go,” said Dr. Bowman.
The foundation is raffling off a brand new, red, Mercedes Benz sports sedan in 2020 on Valentine’s Day as part of ongoing fundraisers to help the community.
“It’s exhilarating. Giving of one’s self and giving of one’s assets to aid and improve the plight of others. It doesn’t get any better than that,” Dr. Bowman added.
Tickets are available at Mercedes Benz of Augusta and can be bought from any member of the Rotary Club of Augusta. CLICK HERE to learn more about that contest.
