Columbia County teen arrested for sexual assault while on school bus

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A Columbia County teen was arrested for false imprisonment and sexual assault after an incident that occurred on a Columbia County school bus.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says, 18-year-old Devonta Toudle held a student against her will sexually assaulted her while on the way home from tutoring.
Toudle allegedly picked up the student from her seat and laid her on her back and did not allow her to get up until it was time to get off the bus.
