AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The annual James Brown toy giveaway is fast approaching.
The event is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 23, at 8 a.m. at the James Brown Arena. You can register for the giveaway on Nov. 23, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at May Park in Augusta.
Parents need to bring a valid state ID and social security, child’s birth certificate, and social security for children ages 1-10.
For more information, visit jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.
