Annual James Brown toy giveaway
By Ceara Hester | November 18, 2019 at 3:55 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 3:55 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The annual James Brown toy giveaway is fast approaching.

The event is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 23, at 8 a.m. at the James Brown Arena. You can register for the giveaway on Nov. 23, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at May Park in Augusta.

Parents need to bring a valid state ID and social security, child’s birth certificate, and social security for children ages 1-10.

For more information, visit jamesbrownfamilyfdn.org.

