Afternoon Sunshine and 60s

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Clouds will break up throughout the early afternoon with more sunshine to end the day. Daytime high temperatures will be comfortable in the upper 50s and low 60s. It will be a nice day for sweaters and sunglasses. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 40s around the CSRA. Early morning patchy fog is possible Tuesday. More clouds in the morning will be followed by sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be a touch warmer in the mid-60s. Pleasant conditions settle in for the rest of the week, along with a gradual warm-up to the upper 60s.