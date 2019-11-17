Local Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta vandalized

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Unitarian Universalist Church of Augusta took to social media this afternoon to say they’ve experienced an act of hate and vandalism overnight.
Richmond County Dispatch confirmed with FOX 54 that a deputy was on the scene on Walton Way earlier this morning in regards to the incident.
In the post, the church wrote quote, “In this time we are reminded of our seven principals. Specifically we call to light our second principal to affirm and promote justice, equality and compassion in all human relations.”
The church also wrote that if anyone has any information regarding this incident your asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX 54 will keep you updated on the latest as soon as more information is available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.