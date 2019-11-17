German-Italian Memorial held on Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Members of Fort Gordon and the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence gathered together today for the German Italian Memorial.
The Wreath Laying Ceremony was held to remember the sacrifices made by twenty-one German servicemen and one Italian soldier who are all buried in the German-Italian Cemetery.
Each of those men served in World War 2 and later became prisoners of war. This day recognizes the reunification of all three nations since that time.
“We have learned what has happened over 70 years ago during World War 2. We have learned from the suffering. I think that is also the purpose of these events that you reconsider what has happened,” said Lt. Col. Sascha Blankenburg German Liaison Officer of U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence.
Lt. Col. Sascha Blankenburg also believes it’s very important for people to take time out of their day to honor those fallen soldiers to continue on their legacy.
