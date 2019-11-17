Brand new Veterans Activity Center coming to South Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - What once was a Fred’s discount store on Windsor Spring Road, is now being turned into a Veterans Activity Center.
Organizers of this project, including Tommy Imgram, Ted Mclyman, Arnold Hill and others say they are incredibly excited for this new addition in the South Augusta community. “Not only a place that is welcoming and comfortable for veterans, it’s something that adds a little pride to the neighborhoods," Ted Mclyman, financial consultant said.
To get off to a good start, Ted Mclyman says it takes help from the community and fundraising opportunities. “We have a need for what I would say two to three million dollars to truly take this space and turn it into what it could be.“
The center will include many activities, a built-in restaurant, an entertainment stage and even resourceful classes for disabled and paralyzed veterans. “It offers veterans that’s paralyzed an outlet. Some place to go so that they can relax, communicate and fellowship with other veterans,” Arnold Hill, a military veteran and future instructor says.
Organizers of the Veterans Activity Center also plan to add a youth center for young adults. “We give back by working with the youth in the community isn’t that a win-win for everybody. Who wouldn’t want to support that?”
Mclyman tells FOX 54 that it’s important to get military veterans back on track, and he has no doubt that this center will help make that happen.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.