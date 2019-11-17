Boil Water Advisory for Bath Water and Sewer District

BATH, SC (WFXG) - Certain areas in the Bath Water and Sewer District in Bath, SC are under a boil water advisory.
The following streets are affected by the loss of pressure or total loss of water:
- 3727 thru 3881 Augusta Rd
- Minter Street (even numbers only)
- 131 thru 181 Dixie Clay Rd
- Pine View Circle
- Spoffard Row
- School Street
Depending on labs results the boil advisory will end on Tuesday, Nov. 19 after 1:00 p.m. Officials urge customers to vigorously boil water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination exists.
If you should have any questions contact the water system at (803) 593-3221.
