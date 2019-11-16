Traditional German Lantern Walk held at Millbrook Elementary School

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Students and faculty at Millbrook Elementary School in Aiken participated in a Traditional German Lantern Walk Friday, Nov. 15.
The purpose of the lantern walk was to build the German culture throughout the school and to honor St. Martin’s Day which is celebrated in Germany to honor the funeral day of Saint Martin of Tours.
This is the school’s first ever lantern walk where students sang traditional German songs and created their own lanterns.
“The lanterns were supposed to remind the children to be kind to others, but the light of the lantern is supposed to remind everyone who sees them that there is still hope in the world,” German teacher, Barbara Brennan said.
John Metts, the principal of Millbrook Elementary School, was in attendance and was proud of the outcome. “It was a very good program. We had a great turnout. Just trying to spread the culture piece for the German Immersion program and we were very excited.”
The German Immersion class is currently available for their kindergartners, but administrators say they plan to add the class for other grade levels in the future.
