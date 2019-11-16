Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responds to Augusta Mall gun incident

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Augusta Mall earlier on Saturday, Nov. 16, after a caller reported a person with a gun at JCPenny.
Deputies were able to locate 23-year-old Hakeem Nate Gamble outside of the mall. Witnesses said Gamble was involved in a verbal argument with another male inside of JCPenny. The argument then turned physical and Gamble struck a 16-year-old sales associate and a 5-year-old child. He did not, however, have a weapon.
Gamble was arrested and charged with simple battery and cruelty to children. A booking photo has not been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.