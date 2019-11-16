Dunkin’ Donuts to treat first responders and medical professionals

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Dunkin’ Donuts on Walton Way will be treating the Augusta-area first responders and medical professionals with a free breakfast sandwich Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Local first responders including: firefighters, emergency medical responders, doctors, nurses, and police officers will receive the new Beyond Sausage® breakfast sandwich as a thank you for their service.
Dunkin’ will only be giving the free sandwiches away from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
