Aggravated assault suspect wanted: Considered armed and dangerous

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A man is wanted in Richmond County for an aggravated assault that happened on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on Friday, Nov. 15.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Damario Antron Williams has warrants on file and should be considered armed and dangerous. Williams is 5′11″ in height and weighs approximately 205 lbs.
If you have any information on Williams or his whereabouts, contact Inv. Ashley Syria at (706)-821-1070 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
