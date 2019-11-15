Woman wanted after cash scheme at Publix

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for questioning for theft by deception. According to a police report, the incident took place at Publix located at 2816 Washington Rd. on Nov. 9.
The report says a Publix employee was approached by the woman (pictured) who wanted change made from a high dollar bill. The subject asked for the change to be made in $20 bills. She was given the change and then stated she actually wanted the change in quarters. After being told she could not receive her change in quarters, she then asked for her original bill back. Through deceitful means, the woman was able to receive more money from the cashier before leaving the store.
If you have any information regarding this woman, contact Deputy James Price at (706)-821-1056 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
