Woman wanted after cash scheme at Publix

The report says a Publix employee was approached by the woman (pictured) who wanted change made from a high dollar bill. The subject asked for the change to be made in $20 bills. She was given the change and then stated she actually wanted the change in quarters. After being told she could not receive her change in quarters, she then asked for her original bill back. Through deceitful means, the woman was able to receive more money from the cashier before leaving the store.